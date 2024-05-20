Under BJD, Odisha’s prosperity and culture are both threatened says PM Narendra Modi in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Under BJD, Odisha’s prosperity and culture are both threatened. For the past 6 years, the key to Shri Jagannatha’s vault has been missing. Leaders of BJD and CM’s kith and kin are involved in this conspiracy…. Once we form govt in Odisha, we will make the enquiry report public. Give BJP a chance and I assure you, a person who belongs to Odisha will become the Chief Ministerb says PM Narendra Modi in Dhenkanal while addressing public rally.

BJD has given nothing to Odisha. Farmers, youth and Adivasis are still struggling for a better life. Adivasi areas are resource-rich, yet poverty-stricken. People who have destroyed Odisha should not be forgiven says PM Narendra Modi. Even puisne ministers of BJD have now become millionaires. BJD did not let you benefit from the resources of Odisha says PM Narendra Modi.

These days, many global experts are surveying different parts of the country. They are seeing that people are certain to bring back Modi government for the third time. Our mothers, sisters and youth are especially enthusiastic to contribute to the nation-building. Odisha is saying in unison, ‘Double-engine government for Odisha’ says PM Narendra Modi.