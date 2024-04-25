Ultraviolette Launches the Electrifying F77 MACH 2 at an Introductory Price of ₹ 2.99 lakh; Announces India’s first Dynamic Regen & Traction Control, with a range of 323 km

Bangalore — Ultraviolette, an innovator in future-ready Electric Vehicle Platforms and Battery Technology, today launched the F77 Mach 2 – an advanced performance and intelligent electric motorcycle. Starting at ₹ 2,99,000, the F77 Mach 2 marks a pivotal moment in accelerating electric vehicle adoption, driven by Ultraviolette’s visionary Carbon Farewell Fund initiative.

Building on the success of the F77, the F77 Mach 2 is the latest addition to Ultraviolette’s performance electric motorcycle line-up that brings forth ground-breaking advancements in technology and performance, poised to redefine the riding experience for performance-minded enthusiasts.

With an industry-leading and unparalleled 323 km IDC Range, made possible by the largest and most advanced 10.3 kWh battery pack in the industry, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 redefines the very essence of performance.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 delivers an impressive 30 kW (40.2 hp) coupled with a staggering 100 Nm of peak torque, setting new standards in electric motorcycle performance. Accelerating from 0 to 60 km/hr in a mere 2.8 seconds and achieving a top speed of 155 km/hr, making it India’s fastest electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette has also introduced a ground-breaking 3-level Traction Control System in the F77 Mach 2, revolutionizing electric motorcycle safety and performance. This pioneering technology sets a new standard, ensuring optimal traction and stability across diverse riding conditions.

Moreover, the motorcycle is equipped with 10 levels of Regenerative Braking, offering enhanced convenience. Regenerative braking harnesses the kinetic energy of the vehicle during deceleration or braking, converting it into electrical energy. This energy is then stored in the vehicle’s battery for future use, effectively extending its range and optimizing energy efficiency.

The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 is further equipped with Dynamic Stability Control (UV DSC). The cutting-edge feature seamlessly modulates Regenerative Braking levels with ABS to ensure complete control and stability, during mild, active, or panic braking.

The Hill Hold feature on the F77 MACH 2 ensures unwavering stability, effortlessly keeping the motorcycle in position without the need for constant brake application.

Adding to the allure of the Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 is the Delta Watch, a standout feature that provides a heightened sense of security. This innovative technology serves as a vigilant guardian, promptly alerting riders of any encroachment attempts on their motorcycle. With the Delta Watch, riders can enjoy peace of mind, knowing they have an extra layer of protection against unwanted intrusions.

Speaking on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 represents a significant leap forward in our mission to superior and futuristic mobility solutions. The advancements in Mach 2 are a result of the data we’ve collected from our vehicles as well as interactions with our customers over the last year and a half. At Ultraviolette, our aim is to deliver an uncompromising experience to our customers and set new benchmarks in the realm of electric mobility. With an improved IDC range of 323 km, which is considerably more than what we offered with our maiden product, the F77 Mach 2 is an evocative and compelling proposition that offers riders the freedom to do much more with their motorcycles.”

Ultraviolette has introduced two new optional packages for the F77 Mach 2, aimed at magnifying the riding experience –

The Performance Pack, bundled into the introductory price for the first 1,000 customers, focuses on optimizing performance and safety with features such as 10-levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and advanced 4-level Traction Control. Riders will now have the freedom and flexibility to switch to different regenerative braking levels on the fly, enhancing their riding experience with unprecedented control.

VIOLETTE A.I. is designed to offer riders advanced connectivity features acting as a smart tech co-pilot during the ride and, when the bike is parked. Some of the key features of this pack include Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System.

Expressing his thoughts on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette stated, “The F77 Mach 2 brings the best of Ultraviolette’s innovation in design, performance and technology, all at an accessible price point, making the transition to electric two wheelers much faster and easier. With the integration of advanced technology and enhancements in range and performance, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is all set to deliver an exceptional experience to the riders and enthusiasts. Drawing upon extensive data collected from real-world usage, the F77 Mach 2 incorporates state-of-the-art features, including the revolutionary VIOLETTE A.I. system. This advanced AI technology, combined with significant improvements in range and performance, sets the F77 Mach 2 apart as a game-changer in the electric motorcycle industry.”

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and the F77 Mach 2 Recon will be available in nine different personalities, covered across the Shadow, Airstrike and Laser personas. Within each persona, customers have the option to choose from three distinct themes, best suited to individual preferences.

F77 MACH 2 AIRSTRIKE

Stellar White

Supersonic Silver

Lightning Blue

F77 MACH 2 LASER

Plasma Red

Turbo Red

Afterburner Yellow

F77 MACH 2 SHADOW

Stealth Grey

Asteroid Grey

Cosmic Grey

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is being offered at ₹ 2,99,000 for the first 1,000 customers. The higher-range F77 Mach 2 Recon is available at a special introductory price of ₹ 3,99,000.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will be available across India in 15 cities in a phase-wise manner, with deliveries starting in May 2024.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Ultraviolette recently announced a global-first 8 years / 800,000 km battery and drivetrain warranty for the F77, now also available for the F77 Mach 2 Recon. Comprising of three distinct warranty packages – UV Care, UV Care+, and UV Care Max with each one offering an unparalleled extension in kilometre coverage, Ultraviolette continues to set new benchmarks in customer service and satisfaction.