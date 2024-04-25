Passing out Parade of 58th Batch of Armed Forces Medical College held in Pune

In a spectacular ceremony one hundred and twelve medical graduates of the 58th batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune were commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces on 25 Apr 2024 at Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, AFMC.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) & Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps Lt Gen Daljit Singh. The DGAFMS reviewed the Commissioning parade that was commanded by medical cadet (now Lieutenant) Sushil Kumar Singh.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, the DGAFMS exhorted them to serve the country and the armed forces with utmost dedication and wished them a bright and prosperous future.

The cadets from the 58th batch of AFMC performed exceptionally well in the MUHS winter 2023 examinations and a total of one hundred and forty seven cadets graduated including five cadets from friendly foreign countries. Of the one hundred and twelve cadets commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services, eighty seven are Gentlemen Cadets and twenty five are Lady Cadets. Eighty eight were commissioned into the Army, ten were commissioned into the Navy and fourteen were commissioned into the Air Force.

Acknowledging the exemplary academic achievements of the cadets the Academic awards presentation ceremony was held after the commissioning ceremony. The ‘President’s Gold Medal’ and the ‘Kalinga Trophy’ are two of the most prestigious awards of the college. This year the ‘President’s Gold Medal’ was awarded to Flying Officer Ayush Jaiswal and the ‘Kalinga Trophy’ to Surgeon Sub Lieutenant Bani Kaur.

Ranked amongst the top five medical colleges in the country, globally acknowledged for providing quality medical education and healthcare services, AFMC was awarded the President’s Colour by Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu on 01 Dec 2023 for 75 glorious years of service to the nation. It was also awarded the Chief of Defence Staff Unit Citation by General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on 18 Mar 2024.

Senior serving officers, veterans, faculty officers, medical and nursing cadets, parents and families of cadets who were commissioned, were among those who attended this memorable event.

The spectacular Passing out Parade ceremony at AFMC was organized under the patronage of Lieutenant General Narendra Kotwal, AVSM, SM, VSM, Director & Commandant and Maj Gen Giriraj Singh, Dean & Deputy Commandant, AFMC.