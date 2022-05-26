UK’s Top Spending CIOs Rank TCS as Number One in Customer Satisfaction Once Again

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the UK, in an independent survey of CxOs from the largest IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.

The 2022 IT Sourcing Study is based on responses from over 270 CIOs and senior decision makers in the UK. TCS maintained its top position for the seventh time with an overall customer satisfaction score of 82%, significantly higher than the industry average of 73%. TCS exceeded the industry average in the categories of transformative innovation, business understanding, security, contractual flexibility, and sustainability. In addition, TCS secured the number one ranking in service delivery quality as well as key IT domains – application development, maintenance and testing, and end-user services.

According to the Whitelane study, two-thirds of UK firms are planning to maintain or expand their relationships with IT service providers over the next two years, as they accelerate their digital and cloud transformation initiatives. TCS will continue to meet this demand with its portfolio of industry-leading digital services and solutions tailored to each client’s unique business and technology context, to help them grow their businesses and thrive in an increasingly digital-first world.

“Businesses in the UK are accelerating innovation for future growth and transformation. Our contextual knowledge, digital expertise and TCS Pace™, our proven framework for innovation at scale, have made us their preferred transformation partner,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland. “We are pleased to be ranked number one for customer satisfaction for the seventh time. TCS UK has always been laser-focused on helping clients achieve their business objectives and it is this customer-centricity has helped us gain market share and made us the #1 IT service provider in the UK.”

“From this year’s research, we can clearly see that not only does TCS excel in customer support and service delivery, but also in technical expertise and business strategy as well. It’s fantastic to see that they have secured the coveted top spot as the UK’s leading IT service provider for the seventh year,” commented Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research. “This result is testament to the company’s successful track record of supporting British businesses with their technology transformation.”

TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK and one of the largest IT employers with around 19,000 employees. The company grew in double digits in the UK in FY 2022 and crossed £3 billion in revenue. It was also recognized as the number one Top Employer in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific by the Top Employers Institute.