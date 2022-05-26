Raipur : Chief Minister tried his hands on skipping a rope on the request of lil boy Jeevan Das Baghel

As a response to the school closure, youth of Dabaguda village of tribal-dominated Bastar district undertaken a unique initiative of starting a learning center to ensure uninterrupted learning of children during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 32 children were provided education along with sports activities for their holistic development in this learning center opened as per the instructions of district collector. Jeevan Das, a class 5 student, showed Chief Minister his learning center. He also displayed his sport skills in traditional games like ‘gilli danda’ and ‘bhaura’ (spinning top). Lastly, he said that I like skipping rope. ‘Aap bhi kud kar dikhao’, he innocently asked Chief Minister. Mr. Baghel decided to skip some rope on his sweet request. Chief Minister also enjoyed playing ‘gilli-danda’ and spinning top with the children, which made them excited and happy.

“This child is very talented. Get him admitted in Atmanand English Medium School”, Chief Minister said. A village youth informed that the blend of education and sports activities have led to rapid development of children. They come happily to the Learning Center. We make them study and play games as well.

Heaping praise on the youth, Chief Minister said that due to the awareness of people like you and the determination of the government, all of us were able to face the extreme times of Corona. “You guys have helped ensuring that no child is left behind during the pandemic and have nurtured the talents of children like Jeevan Das. Salute to your spirit”, he said. Chief Minister also took a group photo with all the children.