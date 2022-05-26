Mahindra introduces the New Bolero City Pik-Up in Maharashtra

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), makers of the Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 Pickup brand in India, announced the launch of the ‘New Bolero City Pik-Up’, an addition to its existing ‘Pik-Up’ range. The new model boasts of best-in-class mileage, segment leading payload capacity and cargo width, and best-in-class engine torque. Additionally, the model scores high on easy manoeuvrability on narrow and crowded city roads, owing to the shorter bonnet resulting in comparatively lower turn radius. All these factors combined render the New Bolero City Pik-Up best suited for intra-city applications. The New Bolero City Pik-Up is available at an attractive price of of Rs. 7.97 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Speaking on this occasion, Harish Lalchandani, VP-Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said, “Our deep focus on customer centricity and market insights has enabled us to develop products that are relevant and most suited for the versatile needs of our discerning customers. We are pleased to offer another addition to our hugely successful Bolero Pik-up range – the New Bolero City Pik-Up, highly suited for intracity transportation. Our constant endeavour to engineer and deliver best-in-class products on performance, reliability, and profitability has resulted in continued market leadership for Mahindra in the Pick-Up segment for the last 22 years.”

The New Bolero City Pik-Up is powered by 2523 cm3 m2Di four-cylinder diesel engine offering 48.5 kW of power and best-in-class torque of 195 Nm for better performance, with a best-in-class mileage of 17.2 km/l. The latest model boasts of a strong suspension, with the rear suspension strengthened to take any type of load in city driving conditions. The New City Pik-Up also boasts of segment leading payload capacity of 1400 kg and a large 2640 mm cargo box. Large 215/75 R15 (38.1 cm) tyres provide better road grip. The cabin ergonomics have been further enhanced with a wider co-driver seat, giving the best driving experience. All these make the New Bolero City Pik-Up an ideal pick up for urban goods transportation.

With a warranty of 3 years/ 1 Lakh km, and minimal maintenance costs, customers are guaranteed to earn more profit as the vehicle can traverse across different terrains with ease, offering more business opportunities.

Mahindra has the widest portfolio of small commercial vehicles to cater to the various needs of cargo transportation and the flagship range of Bolero Pik-Ups have more than 18 Lakh happy customers due to their dependability and ease of maintenance. To add to this, the widespread Mahindra dealer network facilitates easy repairs and servicing for Bolero Pik-Up customers.

The New Bolero City Pik-Up’s durability and multiple customisation options make it best suited for business owners, vegetable vendors, goods transporters. Interested customers seeking to purchase the New Bolero City Pik-Up can visit the authorised M&M dealers. Customer can locate their nearest M&M Authorised dealers by visiting https://auto.mahindra.com/dealer-locator.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership positionin farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room