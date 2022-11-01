Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches branch in Cuttack, 20thin Odisha

Cuttack : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited today announced the commencement of a new branch at Cuttack in Odisha state. It will be the 20th branch in the progressive Odisha state. The new branch is located at Buxi Bazaar, Cuttack. Ujjivan SFB serves over 1.5 lakh customers in the state.

The new branches aim to fulfil Ujjivan SFB’s endeavour to serve customers with best-in-class banking solutions for Savings Accounts and Term Deposits at attractive interest rates. The new branch, among other services, will also facilitate Current Account offerings and comprehensive banking services.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continues to offer one of the highest interest rates of 7.5% on Fixed Deposits for 990 days and 8.25% for Senior Citizens on the same tenor. On 75 years of independence, the bank began an offering with an attractive interest rate of 7.5% for three tenures: 75 weeks (525 days), 75 months and 990 days.

Additionally, we also offer Platina FD, which is a non-callable deposit offering up to 7.7% for 75 weeks (525 days) and 990 days’ tenor, a Privilege Savings Account with a range of benefits like unlimited free transactions across any bank ATM, unlimited free fund transfers through net banking & mobile banking; Business Edge Current Account equipped with a wide range of features, BusiMoni OD, a one-of-a-kind Overdraft facility.

In addition to the above, Ujjivan SFB also offers an exclusive Senior Citizen account catering to the Banking needs of Senior Citizens, a Garima account catering to the banking needs of Women customers and NR accounts & solutions for NR customers.

The bank also offers Business Loans for Micro and Small Enterprises ranging from Rs. Ten lakhs to Rs. 10 Crores, Affordable Housing Loan ranging from Rs. Five lakhs to Rs. 75 lakhs for those looking to purchase/construct their dream home.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Ittira Davis, MD & CEO Ujjivan SFB, said, “The new branch at Cuttack is part of our commitment towards meeting the objective of providing best-in-class customer services. Cuttack, and the Odisha state, in particular, is our high-priority region. We remain committed to our strategy to build a granular deposit base and enhance our digital capabilities”.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is operational across 24 States and Union Territories with 590 branches.