Udaipur Cement Works Limited doubles its Clinker Capacity to 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum

Mumbai : Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL), a subsidiary of well-known cement major, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has taken a significant step for increasing its cement production with the expansion of its Clinker facility. The Company announced the commissioning of its Clinkerisation Unit of 1.50 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) at Udaipur. With this, the Company doubled its Clinker capacity from 1.50 MTPA to an impressive 3 MTPA. This strategic decision of expansion reflects with UCWL’s long-term objectives to meet the evolving cement consumption patterns in its operational regions.

This growth is facilitated by the availability of adequate Land and the necessary Limestone Reserves at the Company’s existing Mines. The Company is expecting a noticeable surge for the demand of cement in the coming years and this expansion will assist the Company in supplying cement to a larger customer base.

Mr. Shrivats Singhania, Director & CEO of Udaipur Cement Works Limited, emphasized the importance of adapting to market dynamics, saying, “To sustain and flourish in this demanding and competitive market, it is imperative for us to adapt, cater and grow with the consumption trends. We foresee a substantial uptick in the cement demand in the upcoming years, and this expansion project is our response to ensure a smooth and resilient supply chain that can effectively cater to this escalating demand. With this clinker capacity expansion, we are well-prepared to serve our customers and partners efficiently. I am delighted to share that our commitment to expansion remains unwavering, and by the end of FY 23-24, our total cement capacity will more than double to 4.7 MTPA from the existing 2.2 MTPA.”

Through its emphasis on systematic growth and a balanced framework UCWL is committed to create value for all its stakeholders- from employees to customers to the broader community – and is poised to continue to make a positive impact in future as well.

This Capacity Expansion of the Company has been funded through a Mix of Debt & Equity. The Company has recently successfully completed its Rights Issue of Rs.450 Crores.

UCWL takes pride in its two reputable brands in its portfolio – “Platinum Heavy Duty Cement,” and “Platinum Supremo Cement” catering to a wide spectrum of construction needs, and a premium offering tailored for roofing solutions, ensuring structural strength and durability. Both brands have garnered a strong presence and earned respect in the markets of Central, West and North India.

UCWL is known for its dedication to renewable energy and environmental sustainability. The Company boasts of installing the first of its kind in the State of Rajasthan & the only one in the entire Indian Cement Industry, a Floating Solar Power Plant of 1 MWp at its Mines. The Company now meets almost 50% of its Power Requirement from Renewable Sources making it a leader in eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Additionally, UCWL actively pursues its Corporate Social Responsibility through various welfare schemes such as “Ajivika,” which uplifts underprivileged women and children residing in proximity to its plant.