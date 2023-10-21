Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann performs groundbreaking ceremony for Tata Steel’s upcoming Ludhiana EAF-based steel plant

Ludhiana : Tata Steel today held the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 7,50,000 tonne per annum scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) plant in Ludhiana. Shri Bhagwant Mann, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab and T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, performed the ceremony in the presence of senior government officials and Company representatives.

This is Tata Steel’s first low-carbon green steel plant in India. This new facility in Ludhiana represents a significant step in Tata Steel’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and attaining Net Zero by 2045. It will have cutting-edge technology, including electric arc furnaces, which is energy-efficient and produce significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional steelmaking processes.

Ludhiana has been specifically selected given its proximity to the Hi-Tech Valley Industrial Park as well as an auto hub from where steel scrap can be sourced to produce long steel products for the market under the Company’s flagship Tata Tiscon brand.

T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “We are commencing a new journey of transition towards a more sustainable Electric Arc Furnace-based steel making, through which we will continue our pursuit of decarbonisation. This proposed new state-of-the-art facility in Ludhiana marks a significant stride in our commitment to sustainable manufacturing and achieving Net Zero by 2045.

I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Punjab for their continuing support and collaboration in making this project possible. We hope to continue to work together to forge a sustainable and vibrant tomorrow.”

A capital expenditure of Rs 2,600 crore is being made in the first phase of the project. The Company plans to commission this project by March 2025. This plant would benefit the youths of Punjab, providing 500 of them with direct jobs and to another 2,000 by way of indirect employment.

In pursuit of achieving its Net Zero target and attaining leadership in sustainability, Tata Steel has made focussed interventions across the value chain and is committed towards reducing its carbon footprint in production and through the life cycle of the product. In 2021, Tata Steel also commissioned its first Steel Recycling Plant of 0.5 MnTPA capacity at Rohtak in Haryana. It is the first such state-of-the-art scrap processing facility in the country.