SECI crosses milestone of signing Power Sale Agreements of 50 GW Power Capacity

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, has today surpassed the milestone of 50 GW aggregate capacity of agreements signed under Power Sale Agreements (PSAs). The latest quantum of PSAs signed stands at 50,292.64 MW now, where SECI is the trader as an Intermediary Procurer.

Recently, SECI signed a PSA of 690 MW Wind Power with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and PSAs of 500 MW Solar Power under ISTS Solar Tranche VIII with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited. SECI also entered into a much-awaited Power Usage Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, for 700 MW Solar Power under CPSU Scheme.

SECI is also marching on the path of power trading, touching new heights as the largest renewable energy trader in the country.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is engaged in promotion and development of various renewable energy (RE) resources, especially solar energy, wind energy, RE-based storage systems, trading of power, R&D as well as renewable energy RE-based products like green hydrogen, green ammonia and RE-powered electric vehicles.

The company is one of the nodal agencies for implementation of a number of schemes of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. The company has a Category 1 power trading license and is active in this domain through trading of Solar, Wind, Hybrid, RTC and BSESS power from projects set up under the schemes being implemented by it.