Uber vaccinates 1200 drivers in Bhubaneswar over past 6 days

Bhubaneswar: Uber today announced that more than 1200 drivers on its platform in Bhubaneswar have been inoculated over the past 6 days. Across India, more than 37,000 drivers have received at least one COVID vaccine shot as part of the company’s INR 18.5 crore initiative to help India get moving again.

Uber has introduced a simple and fast way for Car, Auto, and Moto drivers to upload government-issued vaccination certificates within the App. It uses a mix of technology and human verification to confirm the authenticity of the uploaded certificates before giving drivers INR 400 for each of the two shots to compensate them for time spent getting vaccinated.

Over the past few weeks, Uber has continued to invest in driver education using in-app messages, educational videos and virtual meetings with medical experts to remove vaccine hesitancy, bust common myths and spread awareness on vaccination benefits.

Driver education and vaccine compensation are significant steps by Uber to support the Indian government in containing the pandemic. Additionally, Uber is collaborating with State governments to facilitate free vaccination for drivers in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar. The company is also in talks with other State governments to support similar initiatives across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “Mass vaccination is the best defense in India’s fight against COVID. We’re committed to the communities we serve and want to help riders and drivers get both jabs as soon as possible. We’re delighted with the response we have received from drivers and will continue to support them during these challenging times. These efforts enhance safety on the Uber platform and help India get moving again.”

Apart from the INR 18.5 crore package for providing cash incentives to vaccinated drivers, on May 28 2021, Uber announced an updated financial support program for drivers diagnosed with Covid-19 through which they will be able to claim 14 days in partial earnings support. In the unfortunate event of a driver succumbing to COVID-19, Uber will provide a one-time support package worth INR 75,000 to help meet the immediate needs of surviving family members.

Giriraj Giri, who has been driving with Uber for over 3 years, has been fully vaccinated, and has received his incentive payout of INR 800 said, “The pandemic has been a very challenging time for me and my family both financially and emotionally. I needed to continue earning to support my family and getting vaccinated wasn’t easy. Uber helped me not only get vaccinated for free but also gave me a cash reward. I feel much more confident taking rides now and even riders feel reassured when they get to know that I am fully vaccinated. As the situation improves, the opportunity to earn will increase but I would urge all my fellow drivers to get the shots first and continue taking all safety precautions.”

Since the early days of the pandemic, Uber has always supported and strengthened India’s response to COVID. In March this year, Uber pledged INR 10 Crores worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine center.