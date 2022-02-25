UAIL inaugurates enterprises under its Udyami Project

Report by BadalTah; Rayagada, 24th February: In pursuance to its pursuits in creating an enterprise ecosystem around its periphery, Utkal Alumina a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group had achieved its first milestone under project UDYAMEE and has inaugurated 12 micro-enterprises i.e. 08 in Kashipur of Rayagada and 4 in Thuamul Rampur of Kahalandi in the month of January only while the target for 1st year is being 100. Project UDYAMEE is a unique & innovative enterprise development project in the CSR fraternity launched by Utkal Alumina in partnership with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). Under this flagship project, Utkal Alumina has embarked on a journey of promoting and handholding around 300 youth entrepreneurs in a span of 03 years through setting up Rural Incubation Centre.

The enterprises were inaugurated by Sri. Mazhar Beig, Unit Head & President of Utkal Alumina along with other dignitaries Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Head CSR, CR & Sustainability, Land, R&R, PR & Communication and Sri Mukesh Jha, Head Mines operation and Dr. Subrat Biswal, Regional Head EDII.

The enterprises inaugurated are of diversified nature like Slipper Making Unit of Maha Laxmi SHG at Tikiri, Fabrication unit of Suresh Naik at Surugunja, Oil-Extraction Unit of Asis Naik at Surugunja, Mop Making Unit of Ananta Majhi at Chandragiri, Fancy Store of Biswanath Sahu Hadiguda, Fabrication Unit of Debabrata Gouda, Hadiguda, Ladies Corner of Debaki Naik of Dudukabahal, Oil extract Unit of Akhila Majhi, Pukesh at Kashipur Block. Online Centre of Harish Chandra Naik, Adri, Slipper Unit of Hiran Naik, Maligaon, Fancy store of Sarojini Naik, Adri, Online center of Saba Naik, Maligaon of Thuamul Rampur block.

These enterprises were being promoted under project UDYAMEE and are provided with a package of business development services which includes business plan preparation, technical handholding, financial and market linkages.

Speaking at the event, the unit head of Utkal Alumina motivated the emerging entrepreneurs and reinstated that these entrepreneurs would become the role model for others to follow and would certainly set benchmark in the field of small and microenterprises. He encouraged UDYAMEE team to take this in mission mode and develop an entrepreneurial environment in the vicinity.

The Head CSR, CR & Sustainability of Utkal Alumina Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarsini said that Utkal Alumina will always be at the forefront in devising strategies and coming up with kind of its own initiatives under its CSR ambit for promoting the rural economy through strengthening community institutions and local groups. Dr. Subrat Biswal, the regional Head of EDII had extended the gratitude towards Utkal Alumina for the noble effort of UDYAMEE and assured to create bench mark sustainable enterprises in the vicinity.