Deepak Agrawal takes charge as Unit Head, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL)

New Delhi : Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel manufacturing company, appointed Mr Deepak Agrawal as the Unit Head of its manufacturing facility in Jajpur, Odisha. Prior to this, Mr Agrawal was responsible for overseeing the Hot and Cold Rolling Divisions, and managing the Civil, Projects, and Customer Supply Management functions at the plant.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, “Deepak has been a part of the core team that laid the foundation of our Jajpur plant. He has a track record of successful and timely commissioning of projects, which will come in handy at a time when we are undergoing expansion. With his penchant for leading multiple verticals, and his cross-functional experience, we are confident that he will successfully steer JSL into our next phase of growth.”

Mr Deepak Agrawal has over three decades of experience in the metals sector. He started his career with JSW Mumbai in 1990, and worked in Rajinder Steels and Tenova MMPL, before joining Jindal Stainless, Hisar, in 2004. He was transferred from Hisar to Jajpur in 2010 as the General Manager, Projects and Operations, to commence greenfield projects for cold rolling at Jajpur. He has several other operational milestones and expansion of downstream facilities under his belt.

On his appointment, Mr Agrawal said, “I am both humbled and excited for being entrusted with this responsibility. I am looking forward to add value by harnessing innovation and operational excellence. I have absolutely no doubt that with the strategic inputs of top management, and the bulwark of support provided by team JSL, we will be able to strengthen the domestic and international presence of the plant.” Mr Agrawal is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering, batch of 1990, from Madhav Institute of Technology & Science, Gwalior. He is an avid reader, has authored a fiction, and is known for his dedication to fitness and sports.