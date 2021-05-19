UAIL donates oxygen lifeguards to Rayagada district administration

Bhubaneswar: In its relentless efforts to fight against COVID-19, Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a unit of Hindalco Industries of Aditya Birla Group, has donated 30 oxygen concentrators, 30 oxygen jumbo cylinders, 100 pulse oximeters, 100 thermometers and 12 thermal guns to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rayagada to safeguard the people of the district from the pandemic.

These lifeguards were formally handed over by the UAIL Unit Head Mazhar Beig to the District Headquarters Hospital Rayagada in presence of Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bibekananda Sharma, and CDMO Rayagada Dr. ArtabandhuNaik.

The event was graced by UAIL Unit HR Head Rakesh Pratap Singh, Head (CSR, CR & Sustainability) Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, and many delegates from district administration and officials from UAIL.

Lauding Utkal Alumina for such a noble initiative, the Rayagada Collector said that “this support of UAIL would certainly help us in fulfilling the demand of Oxygen and to safeguard the people of Rayagada from this pandemic.” He expressed concern over the ongoing second surge in Covid-19 cases which has seen a rise in the demand for supplemental oxygen.

Speaking on the occasion, Utkal Alumina Unit Head Mazhar Beig reiterated that UAIL is always committed towards the overall development of Rayagada District and community at large. He informed that the Company plans to distribute similar medical equipment to Kalahandi District Administration in the near future.As a responsible corporate citizen, UAIL is engaged in executing its CSR activities in peripheral villages in the area of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, and rural infrastructure; and addressing the issues of social concern. UAIL is engaged in 57 villages serving more than 30,000 populations in Odisha