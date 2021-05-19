Maire Tecnimont Group Supports The Supply Of 60 Oxygen Concentrators For Covid Relief In Paradip And Other Indian Cities

• Through the support by Group’s Indian entity Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd. Smile Foundation will distribute Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Mumbai, Bhatinda, Dumad and Paradip

• About 14,000 patients will benefit from this CSR project

Paradip: Maire Tecnimont Group, a global leader in the transformation of natural resources with a strong commitment to industrializing green chemistry and circular economy, will provide support to fight against Covid-19 pandemic throughits Mumbai-based engineering hub Tecnimont Private Limited (TMCPL).TCMPL will supportSmile Foundation, one of the leading Indian NGOs,as well as giving direct support to dedicated Covid-19hospitals in Paradip. At a time when the city and other states have been experiencing shortages of the crucial oxygen supply, this partnership will ensure the distribution of Oxygen concentrators to support Covid-19 care centres in Paradip in Odisha, Mumbai, Dumad – Baroda (Gujarat), andBhatinda (Punjab). Such Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is being directly funded by TCMPL.

According to the partnership, Smile Foundation will procure and distribute 10-litre oxygen concentrators to government hospitals for supporting and strengthening the Covid-19 Care Centres in these cities. The requests coming from relevant government hospitals will be identified by District Health Nodal Office and Smile Foundation to ensure these oxygen concentrators are reached to the much-needed Covid patients.Under the terms, a total of approximately 60 oxygen concentrators would be supplied to the hospitals in these cities,and depending upon the requirement more oxygen concentrators and cylinders would be made available going ahead.

The partnership will enable the distribution of double flow oxygen concentratorsin order to fit 2 beds at the same time, hence serving around 120 patients. With TCMPL and Smile Foundation distributing about 60 oxygen concentrators, it shall benefit more than 14,000 patients for 2 years, as oxygen concentrators are expected to function for about 2 years.

For Mumbai and its suburb, TCMPL has also tied up separately with two dedicated COVID hospitals – St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (SEH) in Mumbai, and Terna Speciality Hospital in Navi Mumbai – for providing oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen supply.

Fabrizio Di Amato, Maire Tecnimont Chairman,commented: “A company such as Maire Tecnimont has a strong Indian footprint and works all around the world also thanks to the commitment of our Indian professionals. As our second home India continues to face challenges from the rising cases of Covid-19 in this second-wave of the pandemic, we strongly felt the duty to help hospitals with oxygen concentrators for patients who are being treated at the Covid health centres across several states.We really hope that this supply will contribute to helping the lives of many people who are battling Covid-19.We are committed to the social cause in every country we are present across the globe, as a fundamental part of our Corporate Social Responsibility effort.”

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee of Smile Foundationsaid, “We are extremely happy to join hands with Maire Tecnimont Group, which has risen to the occasion when the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19.With their support, we will distribute the crucial Oxygen concentrators to several hospitals in the country, which will help save lives of many people admitted in the Covid care centres.”