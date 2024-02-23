U.S. makes lunar landing with “Odysseus”

Washington: On Thursday, a spacecraft constructed and operated by Intuitive Machines, a Texas-based company, successfully landed near the moon’s south pole. This marks the first U.S. landing on the lunar surface in over fifty years and represents the private sector’s inaugural achievement in lunar touchdown. NASA, equipped with various research instruments aboard the spacecraft, celebrated the landing as a significant milestone in its objective of deploying a fleet of commercially operated spacecraft for scientific exploration missions to the moon. These missions are intended to precede the planned return of astronauts to the lunar surface later in the decade.