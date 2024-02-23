Varanasi: PM Modi to uncover multiple new projects

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday. During the visit, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects amounting to over ₹13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s revered city. Additionally, he will address public gatherings. The day’s agenda includes the launch of 23 schemes valued at ₹10,972 crore and the foundation laying for 12 projects totaling ₹2,195.07 crore. At 11:15 am, PM Modi will conduct a ‘pooja’ and pay respects at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali, followed by participation in an event commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas at 11:30 am.