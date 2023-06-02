U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomes appointment of Anjay Banga as the new World Bank President

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark welcomes Mr. Ajay Banga assuming the helm of the World Bank Group.

“The solutions to the greatest challenges facing our nation—and the world—will be enabled by business-led innovation and empowered by strong collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Suzanne Clark. “More than ever, strong World Bank leadership is needed to ensure the private sector remains an indispensable partner in ensuring widespread economic growth around the world.

“We are especially encouraged by the strong support that Mr. Banga’s nomination received from global policymakers, reflecting confidence in his ability to lead the World Bank at this critical moment. We look forward to working with Mr. Banga and the World Bank Group in enhancing the Bank’s engagement with the American business community and our overseas partners.”