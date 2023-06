Students from about 1000 Kendriya Vidyalayas showcased their talents through diverse mediums such as art, poem recitation, poster making & vibrant song & folk dance performances to create awareness about G20 with a special emphasis on Foundational Literacy & Numeracy.

Over 94,000 students, 8,800 teachers and 14,800 Community members joined the events. #G20janbhagidari #G20Edu4all