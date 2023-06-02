Vistara Inaugurates Direct Connectivity Between Mumbai And London

Mumbai : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today inaugurated its non-stop, 5x weekly flights between Mumbai and London (London Heathrow). The inaugural flight, operated by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, departed from Mumbai at 14:35 Hours (IST) and is scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow Airport at 19:55 Hours (BST). Vistara’ s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is known for its distinctive features such as comfortable three-class seating, modern interiors, wireless connectivity on-board, cutting-edge in-flight entertainment system with live TV at 35,000 feet and wellness lighting solution to name a few.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are excited to launch direct connectivity between Mumbai and London – a historically significant route for trade, business and leisure alike. While Mumbai is the financial capital of India, London holds critical importance in the global financial world while also being a popular destination for travel and tourism from India. This new route, at convenient departure and arrival timings, is in line with our continued efforts towards offering more flexibility and ease to our customers when planning their travel with India’s best airline. We believe that our world-class product complemented with our globally awarded service make for just the right combination for an exceptional flying experience. ”

Vistara celebrated the launch of the new international route with a ceremonious lamp lighting ceremony at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Customers will be offered themed delicacies on the inaugural flight including regional favourites – pav bhaji and keema pav, and London’s speciality beer – Brewdog Punk IPA, on the return flight.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM)

EFFECTIVE 01 JUNE 2023

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – London UK 015 Mondays Tuesdays Thursdays Fridays Sundays 1435 hrs 1955 hrs London – Mumbai UK 016 Thursday 2150 hrs 1100 hrs (+1) Mondays Tuesdays Fridays Sundays 2155 hrs 1100 hrs (+1) * All timings shown are in local time zones, exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations *+1 indicates next-day arrival ** Subject to regulatory approvals

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The airline was featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.