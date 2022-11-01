Two renovated hostels of Utkal inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Sabita Acharya on Tuesday inaugurated two renovated hostels for the benefit of students.

Funded by Odisha Government, the renovation works of Gopabandhu and Madhusudan hostels were carried out by the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

The hostels had been in a state of disrepair for years. Most of the rooms were in a dilapidated condition and the repair work was long overdue. “After 60 years of its establishment, both the hostels were renovated with tile floors and dedicated for the students of the university,” said officials.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, PG Council Chairman Dr. Durga Shankar Pattanaik, Hostel Warden Prof. (Dr.) Prabodha Kumar Hota and Development Officer Dr. Manoranjan Senapaty were present.