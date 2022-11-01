Motivational session and meditational training held at Utkal

Bhubaneswar: A two-day motivational session and Rajyoga meditational training organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya for students and faculties of Utkal University was concluded here on Tuesday.

The sessions were conducted by Dr. Sachin Parab who is a professional counselor and corporate trainer of international repute. It was organised with an aim to help students and faculties improve concentration, manage thoughts, enhance ability to face challenges, control of emotions and bring harmony in relationships.

While the programme was conducted for students and research scholars on Monday, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university attended the session on Tuesday. In the session, Dr. Sachin talked about the importance of relationships, challenges and complications faced by people and the methods to ensure harmony in the relationships by allowing people to be the way they are and accepting them. The event was a huge success and hundreds of students turned up for the session.