Bhubaneswar: Two new Covid 19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar today, total cases under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area rise to 103. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation releases details of newly detected & cured COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs.

The two included a 46-year-old female employee of Apollo Hospital and resident of Gadakana area and another is a 30-year-old male, a resident of Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar, informed Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) today.

