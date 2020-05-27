Two home guards in #Ganjam district tested positive for #COVID-19

Berhampur: Two homes guards of Polasara Police station in Ganjam district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two home guards as our frontline warriers of Polasara Police station who were engaged in duty at Jagannathpur railway station & TMCs r detected COVID19 positive & they have been undergoing treatment in Parala Maharaja COVID Hospital & TATA COVID Hospital, Sitalapali.

 

