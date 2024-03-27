TVS Ronin Scores Big with Test-Ride Cricket (TRC) Campaign

Bangalore, March 27, 2024: TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, felicitated the winner of its TVS RONIN Test-Ride Cricket campaign across 5 cities.

To celebrate the Cricket World Cup fever in the country, TVS RONIN launched a campaign during the 2023 Cricket World Cup called #MoveLikeARonin, starring Shubman Gill. The experiential leg of the campaign was called Test-Ride Cricket, which provided motorcycle enthusiasts with a gamified opportunity to test-ride the TVS RONIN. The campaign was a first-of-its-kind on-ground cricketing experience for motorcycle enthusiasts, who scored runs based on their test rides and quizzes on the motorcycle, across dealerships in India. The campaign received an overwhelming response and participation, recording entries from over hundreds of TVS RONIN aficionados across TVSM dealerships in India.

To honour the top scorers, TVS RONIN has handed over the World Cup Edition of the motorcycle to 5 winners across the country, making them the owners of this exclusive collector’s item. TVS RONIN is a first-of-its-kind ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle, designed ground up to inspire #Unscripted living. With the power of new-age tech like Dual-Channel ABS, Rain & Urban ABS Modes, Bluetooth Connectivity with Voice Assistance and more, this motorcycle comes packed with features and a powerful performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The Test-Ride Cricket initiative could not have come at a better time for TVS RONIN. With Shubman Gill as the face of the campaign, we were able to effectively harness the World Cup fever to drive test-rides at our dealerships. The activation was truly one-of-a-kind, giving riders a gamified experience that went beyond conventional test-rides. It gives me great joy to see a standard industry practice being innovated to attract newer riders into the #Unscripted world of TVS Ronin. I congratulate the 5 winners of the limited World Cup Edition TVS RONIN. Here’s to the many #Unscripted adventures that await you.”

The ceremony took place at TVS dealership across Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi & Guwahati where contestants from the city were invited to attend the event and winners were handed over the motorcycle. The event brought together moto-enthusiasts, influencers and media personnel. Together they celebrated the winners and their love for #Unscripted living inspired by the TVS RONIN.