Tata Power recognized as ‘Best Employer 2023′ by Kincentric India for its commitment to Employee Excellence

National, 27th March 2024: Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, was awarded as the ‘Best Employer 2023′ by Kincentric India. This prestigious award acknowledges Tata Power’s journey of transformation deeply rooted in sustainability, inclusion, innovation, and employee development.

Tata Power underwent a comprehensive assessment based on the principles of ‘Intent-Design-Experience’, across the themes of organizational intent, people-process design, and employee experiences.

Post a rigorous evaluation, Tata Power emerged as a leader across these vital dimensions, reflecting its commitment to excellence exemplified through specially curated programs including Daksh, B-Voc, and the Tata Power Skill Development Institute, focused on employee skill enhancement and empowerment of local communities, particularly in the realm of renewable energy technologies; Gyankosh, an internal learning and development program; and Fuller Life, that focuses on providing a holistic employee experience across physical and mental well-being etc.

Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief – Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power, said, “At Tata Power, our guiding principle is our unwavering commitment to positively impact lives and drive transformative change. This award serves as motivation for Tata Power’s journey of excellence. Our work environment is not just inclusive and dynamic; it’s a platform where individuals discover profound purpose in their contributions. Recognition as a Kincentric Best Employer reflects our dedication to creating an engaging and agile environment built on trust and shared values for our 23000+ employees.”

Nurturing fresh and young talent, investing in industry-first learning and development initiatives, and adapting new technologies is fostering an environment of innovation and growth in the company. The establishment of leadership and skill academies, coupled with robust mentorship programs, reflects Tata Power’s holistic approach towards building a competent and empowered workforce. The company’s unwavering focus on safety, equal treatment of employees, and societal well-being also exemplifies its ethos of responsible business conduct. Tata Power’s ‘Powered by Purpose’ philosophy has a three-fold focus on sustainability, growth, and oneness, which are the pillars of its core employee value proposition. Its impactful policies and programs are empowering the company’s transformation into a green energy solution provider, and revitalising its employees across the country to bring about positive change within the industry.

Tata Power’s steadfast commitment to become the country’s most trusted and preferred green energy partner, and accelerate India’s green energy transition is being championed by its employee excellence. The company has a strong workforce of 23,000, which includes 14,000 employees working in four discoms across Odisha.