TVS Motor Company launches the all-new TVS RONIN in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 19, 2022: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, foray into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of the industry’s first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle – the TVS RONIN in Jaipur today. Designed ground up, the TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle.

TVS Motor’s strong legacy of 110 years, and leading technology and innovation, will now be taken forward with the launch of a new way of living, TVS RONIN. Marking the company’s entry into the segment of premium lifestyle motorcycling, the motorcycle is an extension of its commitment to bringing in a new way of riding. The TVS RONIN’s versatile features, combined with a unique design and modern technology, ensure stress-free riding experiences across terrains. The motorcycle is also one of many firsts with impressive technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. In another first, the TVS RONIN will launch with an exclusive range of branded world-class merchandise and custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience program.

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”

TVS RONIN will be available in three variants – TVS RONIN SS at INR. 149,000 (ex-showroom Rajasthan), TVS RONIN DS at INR. 156,500 ex-showroom Rajasthan), and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD at INR. 168,750 (ex-showroom Rajasthan).

Highlights of the new TVS RONIN

A Whole New Lifestyle

• Comfortable riding experience across terrains

• TVS RONIN CuLT – where Culture, Lifestyle, and Travel come alive

Digital Riding Experience

• Configurator for effortless customisation

• Digital cluster with SmartXonnect

• AR experience through the TVS ARIVE app

Exclusive Merchandise & Accessories

• Extensive range of merchandise and riding gear

• Curated kits with exclusive accessories

Key features of the new TVS RONIN

A New Story in Style

• All LED Lamps

• Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

• Asymmetric Speedometer

• Exhaust & Muffler design

• Chain Cover

• 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

• Block Tread Tyres

State of the Tech

• Digital Cluster (DTE – Distance to Empty, ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

• Voice Assist

• Turn by Turn Navigation

• Incoming Call Alert / Receive

• Custom Window Notification

• Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnect App

Effortless Experience Riding

• Rain & Urban ABS Modes

• Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Low noise feather touch start

• Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

• Rear Monoshock

• Glide Through Technology (GTT)

• Assist and Slipper Clutch

• 3-Step Adjustable lever