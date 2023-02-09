TRAI releases Consultation Paper on ‘Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting’

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a Consultation Paper (CP) on “Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) vide its references dated 11.05.2022 has sought recommendations of the Authority, under section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997 on the following issues:

Remove the linkage to Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-III Policy Guidelines dated 25.07.2011. Extend the existing FM license period of 15 years by 3 years.

In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the Authority:

Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins Availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets

Accordingly, this Consultation Paper has been prepared to seek the comments/views of the stakeholders on the issues related to FM Radio broadcasting. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 9th March 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 23rd March 2023. The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email ID [email protected] and [email protected].

For any clarification/ information, Shri Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, Advisor (B&CS) may be contacted at Tel. No. +91-11-23237922.

The full text of the consultation paper is available on TRAI’s website www.trai.gov.in.