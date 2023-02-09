TRAI extends last date to receive comments/ counter comments on Consultation Paper on ‘Telecommunication Infrastructure Sharing, Spectrum Sharing, and Spectrum Leasing’

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a Consultation Paper on ‘Telecommunication Infrastructure Sharing, Spectrum Sharing, and Spectrum Leasing’ on 13.01.2023. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 10.02.2023 and for counter comments as 24.02.2023.

Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 03.03.2023 and 17.03.2023 respectively.

The comments / counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, at [email protected] For any clarification / information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.