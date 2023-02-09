IndiGo announces Dharamshala as its 104th destination

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced the launch of Dharamshala, its 78th domestic destination, marking the airline’s entry in Himachal Pradesh. It is also IndiGo’s 104th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline is set to commence operations between Delhi-Dharamshala effective March 26, 2023. These new connections are being launched as part of the summer schedule, in-line with IndiGo’s vision to enhance domestic connectivity and provide accessibility for customers across its wide network.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Dharamshala, as the 78th domestic destination in the 6E network. This will be IndiGo’s maiden destination in Himachal Pradesh. We have witnessed strong demand for connectivity to Himachal Pradesh since the offset of Covid-19 as more and more people are travelling to hills during summer months and for workations. The direct flights between Delhi-Dharamshala, will connect Himachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations in Asia, Middle East, and Europe. We are committed to make flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience across a wide network.”

Located in the western Himachal region, Dharamshala is the perfect place to unwind and experience the scenic beauty of the valley and local markets. It is the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh and the residence of the spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. A well-known location for studying Buddhism and experiencing the culture’s origins is Dharamshala. Dharamshala is divided into two distinct parts – Lower Dharamshala which is the commercial market district, and Upper Dharamshala with places like McLeod Ganj and Forsyth Ganj, which serve as historical markers for this region. The area makes a great starting point for hikes and treks into the Dhauladhar mountain range.

The launch of direct flights to Dharamshala will enhance accessibility to nearby tourist attractions and provide more options to consumer looking for vacation in mountains. The Tsuglagkhang Complex, Dalai Lama, Namgyal Monastery, St. John in the Wilderness, The Tibet Museum, Bhagsu Naag Temple, Naddi Hill Point Mcleod Ganj, BhagsuNag waterfall, and Dal Lake are among the scenic and historic tourist attractions in Dharamshala that draw visitors from all over the country. Additionally, easy access to nearby locations like Kangra, Palampur, and Chamba will be made possible by direct flights to Dharamshala.