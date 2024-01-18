TPWODL Organised Business Associates meet at Sambalpur

Burla- 17.01.2024 – TPWODL has organised Business Associates meet on 10th January 2024 at Hotel Grand Siba, Sambalpur, Odisha to strengthen the relationship and build a long-term partnership between TPWODL and Business Associates.

The event was graced by CEO, CFO, Chief-Commercial & Chief-Contracts & Stores. Welcome speech was given by Mr Rahul Kumar, Chief- Contracts & Stores followed by speeches from leadership team. The Business Associates welcomed the remarks of Mr. Gajanan Kale – CEO, for setup of new production unit at Odisha for various items required for our Distribution Business with assured order, new initiatives, Safety and Ethical work environment. It was also assured to extend support for single window clearance for such new business units in Odisha.

About 80 Business Associates participated in the event who are doing 11 KV/33 KV O&M and Support Services like Security, Vehicles, Housekeeping, Manpower Support and Hospitality Services across TPWODL. A cumulative order value of Rs. 275 Crores have been placed on them for these activities which have given employment to around 8500 persons of Odisha.

This event was also witnessed by Heads and Manager of different functions who made small presentations and shared their expectation on Safety, Statutory, IR, Ethics and Innovative Ideas to meet our organisation target.

The Business Associates were delighted for the opportunity given to them for free and open discussions regarding their concerns and grievances.

The Event ended well with vote of thanks by Mr Sambit Sahoo, Head-Procurement.