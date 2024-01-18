Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India makes bold move to tackle counterfeit engine oil menace in West Bengal

New Delhi, 17 January 2024: In a significant stride towards safeguarding customer interests and bolstering the trustworthiness of brand Honda, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently executed a decisive crackdown on counterfeit engine oil production and distribution in the state of West Bengal. This commendable operation, led by the company’s Intellectual Property (IP) team, successfully dismantled a significant illicit supply chain operating in Kolkata (West Bengal).

The covert operation, conducted in collaboration with Kolkata Police and other law enforcement agencies, specifically targeted entities engaged in the production and distribution of fake engine oil products that pose a severe threat to vehicle performance and safety. Three successive raids were carried out at Jorasanko, Nilmoni Mitra Street and Patiatloa Lane in Kolkata, resulted in the seizure of over 8,000 counterfeit products, including lubricants, die-cast components, printing plates, packaging materials, labels, and empty containers.

HMSI’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the authenticity and quality of its products is exemplified by this initiative. The company recognizes the potential risks associated with counterfeit engine oil, which can lead to engine damage, reduced fuel efficiency, and increased emissions, compromising the safety and performance of vehicles.

By disrupting the illicit supply chain, HMSI aims to safeguard its customers from the dangers of counterfeit products and reinforce the importance of using genuine engine oil. The company urges consumers to exercise vigilance and purchase products exclusively from authorized dealers and distributors to guarantee the integrity of their vehicles.

This proactive move by HMSI not only underscores the brand’s dedication to customer safety but also serves as a stern warning to counterfeiters. The dismantling of this illicit operation in West Bengal reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of product quality and authenticity, ensuring a secure and reliable experience for Honda customers.