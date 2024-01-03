TPWODL Hosts Exclusive Grievances Redressal Forums (GRF) in Sundargarh and Baragarh Districts to Address Faulty Electricity Bills

Sundargarh/Baragarh: 03.01.2024: TPWODL is organising exclusive Grievances Redressal Forums (GRF) at the sub divisional Officer’s (SDO) office, for rectification of erroneous electricity bills of customers in various locations of Sundargarh district for the month of January, 2024. Electricity consumers are asked to register and solve their existing issues in electricity bills on the following dates.

Such electricity bill rectification camps are scheduled to be organised at Kuanramunda on 5th January, at Jalada on 6th January, at Uditnagar on 8th January, at Rajgangpur on 9th January, at Sundargarh on 10th January, at Kalunga on 11th January and at Rajgangpur on 12th January. Similarly, power consumers of Madhusudanpali area are asked to register their issues on 16th January while consumers of Bisra and Ujalapur could solve their electricity bill related queries on 17th and 18th January respectively by reaching out to the SDO office.

Similarly, for Baragarh District GRFs are scheduled to be held at Paikamala SDO office on 5th January, at Bhatali SDO office on 6th January, at Turunga Section office on 8th January, at Padmapur SDO office on 9th January. Power consumers of Atabira area are asked to register their queries on 12th January and Consumers of Bheden area could get their electricity bill related issues sorted on 17th January 2023.