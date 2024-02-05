TPSODL Signs MOU with ITI Rayagada

Berhampur: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) has taken a marked initiative towards promoting skill development and safety practices. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government ITI Rayagada. The MOU signing ceremony was organized at the Corporate Office, with the presence of CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg and Principal Mr. Atulya Kumar Panda from Government ITI Rayagada.

TPSODL and ITI will collaboratively design a curriculum aligned with industry-specific safety practices followed in TPSODL. The program’s core objective is to bridge the curriculum gap by aligning safety and skill development training with the operational dynamics of the Tata Power.

Practical workshops and hands-on training facilities, mirroring real-life scenarios, and Classroom and practical training opportunities will be made accessible to ITI students through the programs. Notably, this is the 3rd ITI with whom TPSODL has signed MOUs. Before this, MOUs have been signed with Berhampur ITI and Hinjilicut ITI.

“Partnering with Government ITI Rayagada, we’re enhancing skill development and safety practices, bridging gaps, and empowering future professionals. We will continue to do so for a better safety culture,” says Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, of TPSODL