Tata Steel’s FAMD Wins Big at Water Digest World Water Awards 2023-24

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, February 5, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD), has emerged as the winner in the ‘Excellence in Digitalisation’ category at the Water Digest World Water Awards 2023-24 organised in the national capital on Monday.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the award to Tata Steel followed by the felicitation. Sugandha Jayaswal, Resident Executive (Delhi), Tata Steel received the award on behalf of the company.

Acknowledging Tata Steel (FAMD)’s cutting-edge digital technologies to optimise water management processes and drive sustainability in its operations, the coveted award was presented to the steel major at a glittering event organised by India’s premier water magazine Water Digest to celebrate the contributions of the water warriors.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel said, “We are honoured to receive the award which will further motivate us to continue our journey towards water stewardship. This award is a testament to our commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions that play a pivotal role in our overall sustainability strategy. I thank the jury members for recognising our responsible business practices.”

The award was presented to FAMD for its initiatives undertaken for water conservation harnessing technology and digital enablers. Notably, FAMD has enabled digitalisation to know water consumption for its product in value chain from mine at Sukinda in Jajpur district to Ferro Chrome Plant at Athagarh in Cuttack district of Odisha.