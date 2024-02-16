TPSODL Signs MoU with Government ITI Jeypore

Berhampur: In a move to promote skill development and safety practices, TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government ITI Jeypore. This aims to create a linkage between academic and industry learning for ITI students, enhancing their skills and making them industry-ready.

The MoU signing ceremony was organized at the Corporate Office, in the presence of CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg and Mr. Rajib Lochan Dash, Principal of Gopabandhu Industrial Training Institute, Ambaguda, Jeypore. Under this collaboration, training will be provided with a focus on industry-specific skills, incorporating utmost safety measures. ITI students will have access to hands-on training facilities, that simulate real-life circumstances, as well as classroom and practical training options.

“Enhancing the skills of the future workforce is the primary motto of this initiative. Collaborations like this will undoubtedly help to shape a high-quality professional workforce in the future. Our culture of skill development and safety standards will empower them’, said Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

This is the 4th Industrial Training Institute with whom TPSODL has signed MoUs. Before this, MoUs have been signed with Berhampur, Hinjilicut, and Rayagada ITIs.