Chief Minister of Odisha lays the foundation stone for JSW’s Mega Integrated Green Steel Manufacturing Complex

Bhubaneswar, February 16, 2024: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, laid the foundation stone for the greenfield integrated steel manufacturing complex of JSW Steel at Paradip in Odisha. The Chief Minister was joined by JSW Group Chairman Shri Sajjan Jindal, Shri Parth Jindal, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister, Industries Department; Shri V.K Pandian, Chairman of 5 T, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Dept, Shri Anil Kumar Singh and other dignitaries.

The integrated green steel project by JSW Steel is expected to drive economic growth in the region by fostering a robust ancillary and downstream ecosystem with employment potential of approx.30,000 direct & indirect jobs. The Integrated Complex has been envisaged as a one-of-its-kind world-class green technology steel manufacturing facility. It will adopt a circular economy practice and will be an exemplary model across the globe for its cleanliness, greenery, and best-in-class technologies. It includes:

World-class Integrated Steel Manufacturing facility with 13.2 MTPA capacity. Captive power plant to generate and supply power requirements of the facility. Captive jetties with cargo-handling capacity. Cement manufacturing unit. Modern Township and other components.

JSW Steel’s greenfield integrated green steel complex will be set up at Dhinkia Nuagaon and Gadakujanga under Erasama Tehsil, Jagatsinghpur district. The Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) has handed over 2,958 acres of land to JSW for setting up the integrated manufacturing facility with 30 percent of the total project land to be dedicated to the preservation of forests and water bodies.JSW Steel & JSW Group entities have envisaged an investment of approximately Rs 65,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals, in order to establish this integrated complex in a phased manner. The ground-breaking ceremony hosted more than 30,000 people from neighboring villages, people’s representatives, technocrats, and industry experts.