TPSODL Launches ‘HoTT’ Centre for Workplace Safety and Technical Excellence

Berhampur, November: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has demonstrated its commitment to workplace safety and technical capability with the inauguration of the Hands-On Technical Training Centre (HoTT) at Ambagada. CEO Mr. Amit Garg officially opened this state-of-the-art facility on November 17, 2023, reinforcing TPSODL’s dedication to advancing Technical skills and achieving the “Mission Zero Harm.”

This centre, an initiative by TPSODL Safety and Skill Development Institute (TSSDI), is poised to accelerate the journey towards excellence by providing comprehensive safety and technical training for both existing employees and new joiners. A key feature of the centre is its state of art practice yard, which facilitates hands-on training sessions for a practical understanding of various technical aspects. Additionally, the centre leverages modern technology with QR codes, allowing individuals to access instant information about different electrical parts and equipment, streamlining the learning process.

Furthermore, the facility integrates safety precautions through paintings and instructions on walls, creating an immersive and safety-conscious learning environment. TPSODL’s employees as well as Business Associates will undergo extensive training on various technical aspects such as, RMU operations, Auto enclosure Operations, Distributions transformers handling, Earthing procedure, Insulation resistance test, Oil BDV test and Fuse complaint process. Also, a story booklet named “Janha Mamu” was distributed among employees to inculcate a culture of safety consciousness and responsible practices.

Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “This facility marks a significant stride in our commitment to fostering a culture of safety and continuous learning. We believe that investing in our employees’ skills is integral to achieving our ‘Mission Zero Harm’ and sustaining excellence in our operations.”