TPSODL Implements Drone-based Surveillance in 8 Districts

Berhampur: In this summer, reliable power supply is the utmost priority of TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited). The company is focused on operational excellence across Southern Odisha, keeping a strong focus on on-ground employee safety. To take operation and safety hand in hand, TPSODL has implemented Drone-based surveillance for remote monitoring across TPSODL.

The Drone-based surveillance focuses on electrical work at heights. Drone surveillance is enhancing remote safety supervision by providing real-time aerial views. This leads to a significant reduction in physical supervision time in several tough-reaching geographical areas in Southern Odisha. It also plays a crucial role in verifying whether field workers are operating in safe conditions and following TPSODL’s safety guidelines.

The Drone-based surveillance is implemented in all districts of Southern Odisha, namely, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Boudh. TPSODL’s Operational area is 48,751 Square Km mostly Dense forest, hilly, and tough-reaching geographical areas.

This Artificial intelligence based [AI] based surveillance system works as a third eye at the workplace. In hazardous places, drones take photos and videos of the electric infrastructure. Thermal vision cameras on the drones identify the hotspots and faults in electrical network. These faults usually go unnoticed to the naked eye. After the information is collected, a Manual status report is being prepared. Then the Report is shared with the safety and operations departments for corrective actions. This approach leads to improved system reliability and safety.

Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “The implementation of drone technology with Artificial intelligence [AI] marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety of our workforce and the reliability of the Electricity distribution network. Especially in summer, we are committed to delivering the best possible service to our esteemed customers”.