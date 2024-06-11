TPSODL Enhances Public Safety with Extensive Fencing Initiatives Across Southern Odisha

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) reaffirms its commitment to public and workplace safety by implementing comprehensive fencing around its electricity infrastructure. This initiative aims to safeguard local residents and stray animals from potential hazards. To date, TPSODL has successfully installed 2,805 fences around power infrastructure across Southern Odisha, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to community safety.

The fencing includes the construction of conventional walls and Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) barriers around Distribution Sub-Stations (DSS) and Distribution Transformers (DTR). Over the past three years, including the current year, TPSODL has completed 2,805 fences in major cities and areas throughout Southern Odisha. In 2022, 807 fences were constructed, followed by 960 in 2023, and 998 in 2024 around power infrastructure.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Ensuring safety for our communities is our fundamental responsibility. Our continued efforts to fence power infrastructures show our dedication to this cause, enhancing safety measures across Southern Odisha. We remain committed to evolving and adapting our safety protocols to ensure the well-being of our people, we serve.”

Specifically, in Berhampur city, 384 barriers have been installed, significantly reducing the risks associated with electricity infrastructures and creating a safer environment for all residents.

TPSODL’s operations span six circles across eight districts in Southern Odisha, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Boudh. To date, 866 fencings have been completed in the Berhampur circle, 408 in Aska, 457 in Bhanjanagar, 361 in Rayagada, and 329 in Jeypore.

In the Financial Year 2024 alone, TPSODL Constructed a total of 998 Fencings in several places in its 6 circles which includes 109 in city circles, 317 in Berhampur, 152 in Aska, 137 in Bhanjanagar, 119 in Rayagada, and 164 in Jeypore. TPSODL remains dedicated to ongoing and intensive fencing work across the region in Southern Odisha for the current financial year as well.