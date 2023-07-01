TPSODL conferred with the ‘State Level Electrical Safety Award 2023’

Berhampur, July 2023: In recognition of their commendable efforts for best electrical safety practices in its 33/ 11 Kv Khandadeuli Primary Sub-Station under Bhermapur Circle, TPSODL has been conferred with the ‘State Level Electrical Safety Award 2023’.

This state level safety award was announced by Shri. Pratap Kesahri Deb – Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Industries and MSME- Odisha during the 4th National Electrical Safety Week – 2023 organised by the Engineer-In-Chief (Electricity) cum Principal Chief Electrical Inspector (PCEI) at Lokseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

This is the third consecutive award conferred to the company for its best safety practices. The company was also declared winner in the year 2021 for its ‘Mission Zero Harm’ initiative and in the year 2022 for 33/11 kV Baulagaon Primary Sub-Station under Bhermapur Circle.

TPSDOL was honoured with this prestigious recognition for its exceptional implementation of electrical safety practices at the 33/11 kV Khandadeuli Primary Sub-Station in the Bherampur Circle. The PSS was recognized for its exemplary electrical practices, including the implementation of SCADA, protection system for electrical equipment, utilisation of advance safety PPEs and tools, adherence to PTW (Permit to Work) systems, comprehensive safety training and compliance with safety procedures and industry standards.

Notably, the substation has maintained an impeccable safety record, with zero safety-related incidents to date.

“We are immensely honoured to receive the State Level Electrical Safety Award- 2023. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to prioritizing electrical safety and implementing robust safety practices. We will ensure upholding the highest standards in electrical safety as we continue to serve our customers and communities,” said Mr. Amit Garg, CEO, TPSODL.

TPSODL has always prioritized safety and is also celebrating the National Electrical Safety Week from June 26 across all its offices and in all 19 divisions in Southern Odisha. The primary objective of National Electrical Safety Week, celebrated under the theme ‘Electrical Safety, Don’t Compromise, Be Wise,’ is to foster a safety-conscious culture and promote Zero Harm. The company is conducting safety sessions and trainings to sensitize all employees, including field staff and business associates, about the essential safety measures that need to be implemented at all times.



