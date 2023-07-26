TPCODL’s One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme Offers Substantial Rebates on Outstanding Arrears for Valued Customers

Bhubaneshwar, 26th July 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has successfully implemented the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which has received esteemed approval from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). This well-thought-out scheme aims to extend relief and support to our valued customers in clearing their past outstanding arrears.



Under this distinctive scheme, eligible customers can avail a substantial rebate of up to 30% on their outstanding electricity arrears as of 31st May 2020. Specifically, All Low Tension consumers with long-term accumulated electricity bill arrears can benefit from a one-time rebate of up to 30% on the principal amount of their past arrears. Additionally, they are entitled to an impressive 80% additional rebate on the delayed payment surcharge (DPS). Similarly, all High Tension and Extra High Tension consumers can avail an attractive rebate of up to 60% on the delayed payment surcharge.



To make the registration process quick and convenient for customers with long-term accumulated electricity bill arrears, we have opened immediate registration through TPCODL Customer Care Centres, Sub Divisional/ Divisional/ Section Offices, or by dialing the toll-free numbers 1912 / 1800-345-7122. Customers can also avail the registration facility via WhatsApp on 9124998729. Moreover, our Gaan Chala Camps are actively assisting customers in the registration process.



To ensure widespread awareness, TPCODL has diligently communicated the details of this scheme to all its customers through various mass media channels. The last date to avail this exceptional Scheme is July 31st, 2023.



The OTS scheme presents a golden opportunity for customers with long-term accumulated electricity bills to settle their dues with significant benefits. As this scheme is available for a limited period only, we strongly urge customers with pending accumulated bills to register immediately and take advantage of the lucrative benefits offered under the scheme.