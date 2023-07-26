Vi enables access to over 10,000 international job opportunities for the Bharat youth

In line with its endeavor to help Bharat’s aspiring and ambitious youth move ahead in life for a better tomorrow, India’s leading telecom operator, Vi in partnership with Apna, India’s largest job search platform, is offering access to over 10,000 international job opportunities for its customers exclusively on Vi Jobs & Education platform on Vi App.

Vi users can now apply for lucrative international job openings in the field of Manufacturing, Sales, Business Development, Customer Support, Logistics etc. across countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and United Kingdom (UK).

Candidates applying for these opportunities are required to have an educational qualification of a Graduate degree, ITI certification, or a Specialized Diploma. Additionally, candidates must possess the relevant skill set and a prior work experience in the same field within the Indian job market.

The unique proposition from Vi and Apna is in line with the Govt’s vision to make India the skill capital of the world taking advantage of the demographic dividend. Several countries prefer Indian talent as the Indian youth are considered to have problem-solving mindset, are digitally literate, have the ability to adapt to new technologies, and an innate commitment to hard work.