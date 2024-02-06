TPCODL organises Urja Mela; Ignites Passion for Energy Conservation among School Students

Bhubaneswar, February 06, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, organized an Urja Mela under its flagship CSR initiative Club Enerji.

More than 200 students from schools across Khordha actively participated in the event organized at ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar. The grand occasion aimed to raise awareness among school students about the importance of energy conservation, encouraging them to become ambassadors for this cause in the larger society. Visitors from various corporate houses and UN organizations were also in attendance. Tata Power’s Clean Energy Ambassador “Globey” showcasing unwavering commitment to Sustainability was officially introduced during the event.

Engaging in diverse activities focused on crucial themes such as energy conservation, natural resource management, climate change, circular economy and UN Sustainable Development Goals, students showcased their talents through Science Exhibition, Slogan Writing, Best out of Waste and Poster Making competitions. These creative expressions underscored their commitment to addressing environmental concerns, finding solutions and emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices and responsible stewardship of our planet’s resources. Notably, the Science Exhibition and Best out of Waste models featured innovative models of alternative energy sources and awareness on Circular Economy respectively. In the event, specially-abled students has also actively participated to showcase their talents in protecting the Mother Earth.

Club Enerji, a Flagship CSR initiative by Tata Power, actively promotes resource conservation clubs and climate-resilient awareness among students, emphasizing sustainable energy conservation. Regular school sessions through Urja Saathi Volunteers delve into topics such as energy conservation, natural resources management, climate actions and sustainable development goals.

The Urja Mela, designed to enlighten students about the significance of energy conservation, serves as a commendable concept. Acting as a platform for fostering awareness, the event provides valuable insights into responsible energy usage practices, emphasizing the importance of preserving energy resources for a sustainable future.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, emphasized the Urja Mela’s vital role in cultivating awareness about energy conservation. Beyond serving as a platform for artistic expression, the event aimed to instil a deep understanding of urgent environmental issues and Climate Change. Mr. Singh encouraged students to actively engage in spreading awareness among the society and championing sustainable practices for a brighter future.