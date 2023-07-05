TPCODL launches its 19th Customer Care Centre in Nimapada Division

In line with its commitment to enhance customer experience, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated a new Customer Care Centre (CCC) at Nimapada.

The CCC will be managed by a team of trained personnel experienced in handling dedicated customer service offerings such as new connection applications, monthly bill payments, customers’ queries and concerns along with other customer related services thereby reinforcing TPCODL’s commitment of offering excellent services to all its customers.

With the opening of this new centre, TPCODL now has a network of 19 highly efficient Customer Care Centres including two all women customer care centres and one mobile customer care centre. Nimapada customer care centre will specially cater to the requirements of the rural consumers residing in this belt.

In order to provide better customer experience, the customer care centre is fully equipped with advanced services like a queue management system for efficient management of customer footfall along with a Self Help Kiosk as well as a Feedback Tab & suggestion box to get customers’ feedback on services. The centre is also equipped with TV screen to inform customers about online payment options, safety and other schemes etc.

“With an aim to provide better experience to our customers, we have inaugurated our new Customer Care Centre in Nimapada.” said Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TPCODL. We are extremely delighted to serve the people in this area by providing them with easy access to a gamut of services through our innovative solutions, all under one roof, he added.