TPCODL ensures uninterrupted power supply for Ekamra Prakalp Bhumi Pujan ceremony

Bhubaneswar, 29th June 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) played a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for Ekamra Prakalp, an ambitious initiative launched by the Government of Odisha to enhance the surroundings of Shri Lingaraj Temple.



The successful execution of uninterrupted power distribution during the event is a testament to TPCODL’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and enhancing the overall experience for all attendees.



Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the transformative Ekamra Prakalp project, marking a momentous occasion.



“We are honored to have played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply for the prestigious Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ekamra Prakalp. TPCODL is dedicated to serving the people of Central Odisha and providing reliable power solutions for their diverse needs. Our robust infrastructure, coupled with our skilled workforce, enabled us to deliver a seamless power supply experience during this significant event,” said Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL.



TPCODL’s deployment of a dedicated workforce of 70 officials working round the clock at all changeover points ensured seamless power supply. Additionally, a local control room was set up to promptly address any unforeseen circumstances that may arise, ensuring swift response and resolution.



To guarantee uninterrupted power supply to Lord Lingaraj Temple and the surrounding areas, TPCODL implemented redundant power supply arrangements across all voltage levels.



The Company conducted predictive and condition-based maintenance on vital network infrastructure components such as feeders, switchgears, transformers, and feeder pillars. A special tree pruning drive was also undertaken to prevent any transient tripping incidents.



TPCODL remains committed to prioritizing customer satisfaction and aims to contribute to the development and progress of the State through its reliable power supply solutions.



