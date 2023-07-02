TPCODL deploys 3 mobile dispensaries for devotees during Rath Yatra

Puri, July 1, 2023: Prioritizing the health and safety of the visitors during the Bahuda Yatra, TPCODL deployed 3 mobile health dispensaries (MHDs) for the devotees visiting Puri. Nearly 6000 devotees benefitted from these mobile health dispensaries during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha. The beneficiaries praised the Health Services provided by TPCODL at these locations. Each mobile dispensary was well-equipped and had a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist on board for providing free consultation & medication to the needy. These MHDs provided case-based healthcare consultation, free medicines and hygiene awareness to the patients, even coordination with district

health officials (through Ambulance Services) for special cases. Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha, are important events during the Annual chariot festival- Rath Yatra of Odisha, where a sea of humans thronged to render their prayers.

For the Rath Yatra 2023, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply and implemented enhanced safety measures during the event. Additionally, preventive maintenance was carried out on feeder pillar boxes in key areas such as Grand Road, Sea Beach Road, VIP Road, and other locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

In terms of manpower planning, a total of 500 TPCODL employees and Business Associates including officers with past experience in Puri division were engaged during the Rath Yatra to ensure uninterrupted power supply. TPCODL also conducted thorough checks and rectification of all electric poles, distribution points, and feeder pillar boxes for any leakage current, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and the general public.