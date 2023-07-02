NCP leader Ajit Pawar and 8 other party MLAs joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday, took oath as Ministers

Mumbai: In a major political development in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, today took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pawar resigned as LoP after a meeting with NCP MLAs. Now, the State will have two deputy chief ministers. The other Dy. Chief Minister is BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Eight other NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit Pawar at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan.

Other NCP leaders who took oath are Hasan Mushrif, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Dharmarao Baba Atram and Anil Patil.