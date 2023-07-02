The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, 2023.

On July 3, 2023, the President will grace the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. She will also interact with the members of PVTGs at Raj Bhavan, Karnataka in the evening.

On July 4, 2023, the President will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Hyderabad.

On July 5, 2023, the President will address the 10th convocation of Gondwana University. She will also inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskritik Kendra at Koradi, Nagpur.

On July 6, 2023, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur. She will attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai to be hosted in her honour by the Government Maharashtra.