TPCODL Celebrates World Environment Day and Tata Sustainability Month

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, celebrated World Environment Day and Tata Sustainability Month on 5th June 2024.

The event was graced by Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO along with the Senior Leadership Team and other employees. This year’s theme, “Smart Life” focuses on promoting a smart lifestyle for the environment.

Mr. Arvind Singh emphasized the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) campaign #GenerationRestoration. He stated, “Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. We must be vocal for sustainability and create awareness beyond the organization. Educating all employees at the root level about better sustainability practices is crucial.”

On this occasion, he flagged off 16 EV cars under the Smart Green initiative, noting that these vehicles will result in reducing the company’s carbon footprint, with CO2 emission reduction of 53.8 tonnes per year. An additional 14 EV cars shall be rolled out in this quarter. As an ISO 14001 certified company, he emphasized TPCODL’s responsibility to incorporate sustainability in all aspects of its operations, including safe battery disposal and reducing SF6 gas consumption.

The Senior Leadership Team shared their insights on Tata Sustainability Month 2024.

The event concluded with a sapling plantation by the CEO and Senior Leadership Team at the Corporate Office. Additionally, the CSR team organized several events with students participating in a Nature Trail in Bhubaneswar learning about biodiversity and a Seed Ball making session to promote green coverage. Various plantation activities were also held at multiple TPCODL offices and sites.